BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr

March 16 LXB Retail Properties Plc:

* Disposal of land interests at Ayr

* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company

* Completed on sale of its remaining land interests at Corton, Ayr to Manse Llp, funded by Palmer Capital Development Fund IV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
