2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Lydall announces Q1 sales $165.5 million

May 2 Lydall Inc

* Lydall announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 sales $165.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $158.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
