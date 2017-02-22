版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-LYDALL REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

Feb 22 Lydall Inc

* LYDALL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 REVENUE $144.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $148.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐