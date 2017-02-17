版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 17日 星期五 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-LyondellBasell board authorizes interim dividend of $0.85/shr

Feb 17 LyondellBasell Industries Nv

* LyondellBasell board authorizes interim dividend

* LyondellBasell Industries NV - board has authorized company's management board to declare an interim dividend of $0.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐