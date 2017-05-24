版本:
BRIEF-Lyondellbasell increases quarterly dividend by 5.9 pct to $0.90 per share

May 24 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program

* Increases quarterly dividend by 5.9 percent to $0.90 per share

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - approved a new share repurchase program authorizing company to repurchase up to 10 percent of shares over next 18 months. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
