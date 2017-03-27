版本:
BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Industries NV CEO Bob Patel's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.64 mln

March 27 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* CEO Bob Patel's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.64 million versus $24.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing

* Lyondellbasell industries nv - CFO Thomas Aebischer's total compensation for 2016 was $5.3 million - sec filing

* CEO Bob Patel's fy 2015 total compensation includes $12.4 million of stock awars and $6.5 million of option awards Source text : bit.ly/2mIXYsw Further company coverage:
