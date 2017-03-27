BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Industries NV CEO Bob Patel's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.64 mln

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* CEO Bob Patel's fy 2016 total compensation was $12.64 million versus $24.5 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* Lyondellbasell industries nv - CFO Thomas Aebischer's total compensation for 2016 was $5.3 million - sec filing
* CEO Bob Patel's fy 2015 total compensation includes $12.4 million of stock awars and $6.5 million of option awards Source text : bit.ly/2mIXYsw Further company coverage:
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
May 24 Fund managers may show genuine and long-lasting skill, but do more poorly as the good ones are piled with responsibilities.
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017