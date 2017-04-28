BRIEF-LyondellBasell Q1 profit $2.00/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 LyondellBasell Industries NV:
* LyondellBasell reports first-quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $2.00 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LyondellBasell Industries NV - "during April, global olefin and polyolefin industry conditions continue to remain favorable"
* Qtrly sales and other operating revenues $8.43 billion versus $7.75 billion last quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $7.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LyondellBasell-While Q1 maintenance was relatively light for u.s. Ethylene industry, industry schedules show higher planned downtime in Europe, Asia in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes