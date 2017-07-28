FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时前
BRIEF-LyondellBasell reports second quarter 2017 earnings
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午11点04分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-LyondellBasell reports second quarter 2017 earnings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Q2 earnings per share $2.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LyondellBasell Industries NV qtrly sales and other operating revenues $8,403 million versus $7,328 million

* Q2 2017 ethylene production volumes increased by 34 percent in Americas and 13 percent in Europe compared to Q2 2016

* LyondellBasell Industries qtrly earnings per share $2.81

* Q2 revenue view $8.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global olefin and polyolefin industry conditions remain favorable during July

* LyondellBasell Industries NV - Q2 results in Houston refinery negatively impacted by low industry margins reflecting weak discounts for heavy crude oil during May, June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below