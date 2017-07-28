BRIEF-LyondellBasell reports second quarter 2017 earnings

July 28 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Q2 earnings per share $2.82 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LyondellBasell Industries NV qtrly sales and other operating revenues $8,403 million versus $7,328 million

* Q2 2017 ethylene production volumes increased by 34 percent in Americas and 13 percent in Europe compared to Q2 2016

* LyondellBasell Industries qtrly earnings per share $2.81

* Q2 revenue view $8.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Global olefin and polyolefin industry conditions remain favorable during July

* LyondellBasell Industries NV - Q2 results in Houston refinery negatively impacted by low industry margins reflecting weak discounts for heavy crude oil during May, June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: