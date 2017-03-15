版本:
BRIEF-M2 Infrastructure says entered into MOU with Transcanada to pursue construction of crude oil storage

March 15 Transcanada Corp:

* M2 Infrastructure - entered into MOU with Transcanada to pursue construction of 6.2 million barrels of crude oil storage at Transcanada's terminal in Oklahoma

* M2 Infrastructure Llc -construction of crude oil storage is expected to begin in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
