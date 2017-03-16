版本:
BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics offer 5.1 mln shares of common stock

March 16 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Offering 5.1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.92 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
