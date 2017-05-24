版本:
BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.85

May 24 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* Mabvax Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 operational and financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
