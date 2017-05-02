版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Macarthur Minerals enters MOU to acquire lithium projects

May 2 Macarthur Minerals Ltd:

* Macarthur Minerals enters mou to acquire lithium projects in the pilbara with li2o grades up to 3.72 pct associated with spodumene/lithium pegmatites at Marble Bar

* Macarthur Minerals-agreement to acquire Marble Bar Lithium Project, Pippingarra Lithium Tantalite project through 50:50 JV with Southern Hemisphere Mining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐