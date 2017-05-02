BRIEF-Macarthur Minerals enters MOU to acquire lithium projects

May 2 Macarthur Minerals Ltd:

* Macarthur Minerals enters mou to acquire lithium projects in the pilbara with li2o grades up to 3.72 pct associated with spodumene/lithium pegmatites at Marble Bar

* Macarthur Minerals-agreement to acquire Marble Bar Lithium Project, Pippingarra Lithium Tantalite project through 50:50 JV with Southern Hemisphere Mining