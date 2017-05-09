版本:
BRIEF-Macarthur Minerals' major shareholder increases shareholding to 20.37 pct

May 9 Macarthur Minerals Ltd:

* Macarthur Minerals' major shareholder increases shareholding to 20.37 pct

* Macarthur Minerals- Cadence Minerals Plc exercised their 7.5 million warrants, increases Cadence's interest in Macarthur Minerals from 16.09 pct to 20.37 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
