BRIEF-Macatawa Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Celestica announces executive leadership change
* Celestica Inc - Darren Myers, chief financial officer, has made decision to leave Celestica effective end of July
April 27 Macatawa Bank Corp
* Macatawa Bank Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Net interest income for q1 2017 totaled $12.6 million, an increase of $291,000 from q4 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celestica Inc - Darren Myers, chief financial officer, has made decision to leave Celestica effective end of July
* Reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
FRANKFURT, May 23 Chinese network and smartphone giant Huawei said on Tuesday it plans a global expansion into computers, posing a fresh challenge to established PC players in a market that has suffered from two years of steady sales volume declines.