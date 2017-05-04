版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Macdonald mines acquires 100pct interest in Holdsworth property

May 4 Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd:

* Macdonald mines acquires 100pct interest in Holdsworth Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐