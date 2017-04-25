版本:
BRIEF-Macdonald Mines Exploration effective April 25, Co, certain subscribers entered into debt settlement agreement

April 25 Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd :

* Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd - effective April 25, 2017, company and certain subscribers entered into a debt settlement agreement

* Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd - agreement will be settled by issuance of 154,205 common shares at a deemed price of $0.205 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
