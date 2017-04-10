版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Macellum mails definitive proxy statement and letter to stockholders of Citi Trends

April 10 Citi Trends Inc

* Macellum mails definitive proxy statement and letter to stockholders of Citi Trends Inc

* Macellum Capital Management - mailed white proxy card to elect its two nominees, Jonathan Duskin & Paul Metcalf to Citi Trends Inc's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
