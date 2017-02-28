版本:
2017年 2月 28日 星期二 08:50 BJT

BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty unit signs $300 mln equity raise

Feb 27 Mack-Cali Realty Corp:

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- unit Roseland Residential Trust signs $300 million equity raise with affiliates of Rockpoint Group, L.L.C.

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp - Roseland will receive a deemed funded existing equity value at closing of $1.23 billion

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- will have option to fund up to $200 million of equity into RRT after Rockpoint's commitment is fully funded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
