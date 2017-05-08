BRIEF-Mack-Cali says currently marketing for sale about $600 mln of non-core commercial office assets

May 8 Mack-Cali Realty Corp:

* Mack-Cali updates capital markets activity

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp Says currently marketing for sale approximately $600 million of non-core commercial office assets

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- Mack-Cali expects to dispose of a total of $800 million for full year of 2017.

* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- company will be using sales proceeds to pay off its $250 million of unsecured debt due in December 2017