BRIEF-Mackinac Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 Mackinac Financial Corp:
* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Tangible book value per share equated to $11.47 on March 31, 2017 compared to $11.64 per share a year ago
* Qtrly total interest income of $10.6 million versus $8.3 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: