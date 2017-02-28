版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 22:10 BJT

BRIEF-Macom announces launch of $590 million repricing of existing term Loan B

Feb 28 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* Macom announces launch of $590 million repricing of existing term Loan B

* Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc - existing term loan is currently priced at libor plus 3.75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐