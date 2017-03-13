BRIEF-Macom Technology Solutions amends its credit agreement

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
March 14 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
* Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc on March 10 co entered into three amendments to its credit agreement dated as of may 8, 2014 - sec filing
* Macom Technology-pursuant to second incremental amendment increased revolving credit commitments available under credit facility by $30 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.