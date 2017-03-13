版本:
BRIEF-Macom Technology Solutions amends its credit agreement

March 14 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc on March 10 co entered into three amendments to its credit agreement dated as of may 8, 2014 - sec filing

* Macom Technology-pursuant to second incremental amendment increased revolving credit commitments available under credit facility by $30 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
