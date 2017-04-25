BRIEF-Macom Technology Solutions reports Q3 loss from continuing operations $2.21/shr

April 25 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
* Macom reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $194 million to $198 million
* Q2 revenue $186.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.8
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $2.21
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share between $0.67 and
$0.71
* Q3 adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 58% and
61%
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $196.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
