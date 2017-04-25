版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Macom Technology Solutions reports Q3 loss from continuing operations $2.21/shr

April 25 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc

* Macom reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $194 million to $198 million

* Q2 revenue $186.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $182.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $2.21

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share between $0.67 and $0.71

* Q3 adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 58% and 61%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $196.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐