BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corp aanounces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes

March 3 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp- adjustment to conversion ratio applicable to its 2.875pct convertible senior notes due 2019

* Macquarie Infrastructure - conversion ratio for notes increased to 12.1717 shares of common stock per $1000 principal amount effective March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
