版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 16:06 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's and G-III sign exclusive agreement for DKNY women's apparel and accessories

March 27 Macy's Inc:

* Macy's and G-III sign exclusive agreement for DKNY Women's apparel and accessories

* under agreement, Macy's will covers DKNY Women's apparel, handbags and shoes, in addition to women's and men's outerwear and swimwear

* G-III will continue to operate freestanding global DKNY stores and DKNY.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐