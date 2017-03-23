版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-Macy's board elects Jeff Gennette chief executive officer

March 23 Macy's Inc -

* Macy's, Inc. board of directors elects Jeff Gennette chief executive officer

* Gennette succeeds Terry J. Lundgren, who will continue as executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐