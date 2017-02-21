BRIEF-Macy's CEO on conf call- Anticipate the challenging environment in 2016 to continue

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1 bln Connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
Feb 21 Macy's Inc
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
* CEO on conf call- anticipate the challenging environment in 2016 to continue
* CFO- Q4 online sales grew at double digit growth
* CEO - "plan to work closely with our real estate team and expect to get a lot done in 2017"
* CFO- working on a strategy to transform our beauty business
* Not assuming we'll buy back any stock in 2017 in our forecast
* CFO on conf call- "are aware of recent headlines, will not be answering any questions regarding rumors or speculation"
* CEO- "think there's enough customers in the mall, it's just a matter of where they are shopping"
* Backstage within stores making stores more productive, still working on refining the format Further company coverage:
* Fannie mae prices $1 billion connecticut avenue securities risk sharing deal
* Discovery Air Inc. receives court approval for going private transaction
* Ford Motor Co says annualized base salary increase from $716,000 to $1,800,000 for James P. Hackett