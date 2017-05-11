BRIEF-Macy's CFO - Expect improvement in trend to start in Q2

May 11 Macy's Inc
* CFO on conf call- international tourists sales declined
at about the same rate as Q1 comp sales
* CFO - weaker businesses in Q1 included handbags, fashion
jewelry and watches, housewares
* CFO - have 26 backstage stores open within macy's stores
and are adding 19 more this year
* CFO - Q1 gross margin decline was due to ending 2016 with
inventory higher than anticipated, weak february sales and
margin pressures in a few businesses
* CFO - gross margin declines in beauty business due to
increased promotional activity
* CFO - making good progress in selling off properties that
were previously closed
* CFO - there is a dedicated Brookfield team working with
our team on feasibility analysis and redevelopment activities
related to about 50 real estate assets
* CFO - had expected Q1 to be weakest quarter of year,
benefits from closed stores were not expected to help until
going-out-of-business sales were completed until late march
* CFO - expect improvement in trend to start in q2
* CFO - adding or expanding furniture and mattresses in
approximately 60 stores
* CFO - "we've concluded that our current model is too
heavily weighted to promotional marketing"
* CFO - strategizing to improve our 'buy online pickup in
store' experience
* CEO- working on bringing additional traffic into stores in
close partnership with our mall developers
* CFO - "we will forever be a promotional department store,"
new marketing stratgey won't reduce promotions but will
reallocate how we spend and how we talk to the customer
* CFO - expect to continue to reduce our debt level this
year, " debt reduction is an important priority for this year"
Further company coverage: