BRIEF-Macy's completes sale of downtown Minneapolis property

March 1 Macy's Inc

* Macy's, Inc. completes sale of downtown Minneapolis property

* Macy's Inc - property was acquired by 601w companies

* Macy's Inc - purchase price for property was $59 million in cash.

* Macy's Inc - will record a gain for property of approximately $47 million in Q1 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: