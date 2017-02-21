BRIEF-Macy's posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.02

Feb 21 Macy's Inc

* Macy's Inc reports fourth quarter and fy2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.54

* Q4 sales $8.515 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.62 billion

* Q4 same store sales fell 2.7 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 excluding items

* Macy's Inc- on an owned basis, Q4 comparable sales declined by 2.7 percent

* Macy's Inc- comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis for Q4 were down 2.1 percent

* Macy's Inc- capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be approximately $900 million

* Macy's Inc- in fiscal 2017, company expects comparable sales on an owned basis to decline between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent

* Macy's Inc- total sales are expected to be down between 3.2 percent and 4.3 percent in fiscal 2017

* Macy's Inc- adjusted diluted earnings per share of between $3.37 and $3.62 are expected in 2017

* FY earnings per share view $3.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S