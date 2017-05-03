版本:
BRIEF-Macy’s, Tailored Brands to wind down partnership on Tuxedo shops

May 3 Macy's Inc

* Macy's Inc- company , Tailored Brands announced their joint plan to wind down operations under Tuxedo rental license agreement

* Macy’s, Inc. and Tailored Brands to wind down partnership

* Macy's Inc - Tuxedo shops at Macy's will continue to take new reservations until June 1, 2017, with operations winding down by July 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
