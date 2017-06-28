版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Madalena appoints Ezequiel Ariet permanent CFO

June 28 Madalena Energy Inc-

* Madalena announces appointment of permanent chief financial officer

* Appointment of Ezequiel Martinez Ariet as permanent chief financial officer

* Martinez replaces Madalena director Alejandro Augusto Penafiel, who assumed an interim CFO role on May 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐