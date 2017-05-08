BRIEF-Madalena reports completion of strategic alternatives process

May 8 Madalena Energy Inc:
* Madalena announces successful completion of its strategic
alternatives process
* Madalena Energy Inc - Madalena entered into a series of
agreements with Hispania Petroleum S.A.
* Madalena Energy Inc - agreements provide for a package of
debt and mezzanine financing which are expected to resolve
Madalena's liquidity challenges
* Madalena Energy- Jose David Penafiel, Hispania's CEO, has
been appointed CEO of Madalena
* Madalena Energy - entered into two credit facilities with
hispania, with a total of $23 million of availability
* Madalena Energy- company is reducing its canadian presence
as it transfers executive management functions to argentina
* Madalena Energy - Steve Dabner, vp exploration and new
ventures and Thomas Love, vp finance and chief financial officer
will depart company
