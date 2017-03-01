版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Madison Square Garden says in active negotiations to bring Grammys back to MSG

March 1 Madison Square Garden Co :

* Says while co is in active negotiations to bring Grammys back to Madison Square Garden, "no agreement has been reached" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐