BRIEF-Madrigal Pharmaceuticals initiates Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HEFH)

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
Feb 23 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announces the initiation of a Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HEFH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans