BRIEF-Madrigal Pharmaceuticals initiates Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HEFH)

Feb 23 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announces the initiation of a Phase 2 study of MGL-3196 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HEFH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
