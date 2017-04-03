版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.67

April 3 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results, reviews key corporate achievements and provides update on lead clinical-stage compound, MGL-3196

* Qtrly loss per share $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
