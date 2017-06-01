BRIEF-Madrigal Pharmaceuticals says DSMC for clinical studies of MGL-3196 held a pre-scheduled meeting to review data from Phase 2 clinical nash trial

June 1 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals - on May 26, DSMC for clinical
studies of co's MGL-3196 held a pre-scheduled meeting to review
data from Phase 2 clinical nash trial
* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals - DSMC recognized co for
progress on clinical trial and recommended co continue clinical
trial with no changes to protocol
* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc - intends to proceed with
clinical trial in accordance with DSMC's recommendation
* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects to have top-line
results for primary endpoint of study, reduction of liver fat,
at 12 weeks, by year-end 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: