1 天前
BRIEF-Maersk Line takes online orders again after cyber attack
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上7点22分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Maersk Line takes online orders again after cyber attack

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK SAYS IN UPDATE ON TWITTER

* Maersk Line Has Been Taking Online Bookings Through Three Different Solutions for Two Hours

* Maersk Line Is Loading Cargo as Booked and Handling of Cargo in Transit Is Close to Normal

* Apm Terminals Is Implementing It Solutions That Will Restore Full Operations at Impacted Terminals

* Damco Remains Operational Across All Its Main Products

* TOO EARLY TO GIVE TIMELINE FOR WHEN NORMAL STATE OF BUSINESS IS RESTORED FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

