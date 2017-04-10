版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Magal signs agreement with Dynamatic Technologies for security projects in India

April 10 Magal Security Systems Ltd:

* Magal signs a cooperation agreement with Dynamatic Technologies to pursue security projects in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
