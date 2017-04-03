版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace announces sale of property

April 3 Magellan Aerospace Corp:

* Magellan Aerospace announces sale of property

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - sale will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $32.7 million

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - sale will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $32.7 million

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - move to newly constructed facility is expected to be completed and operational in early part of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐