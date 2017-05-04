BRIEF-Magellan Aerospace reports Q1 revenue of C$247.2 mln

May 4 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan aerospace corporation announces financial results

* Q1 revenue c$247.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$259.8 million

* Magellan aerospace corp - qtrly earnings per share c$0.68

* Magellan aerospace -production rates for b737 and b737 max programs expected to increase from current 42 aircraft/month to 47 aircraft/month in q3 of 2017

* Magellan aerospace corp says traditional regional aircraft market is not expected to change in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$259.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S