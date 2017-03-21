BRIEF-Magellan Health says CEO Barry Smith's total 2016 compensation was $7.5 mln vs $6.2 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Magellan Health Inc
* Magellan Health Inc says CEO Barry Smith's total 2016 compensation was $7.5 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mRXiNp) Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing