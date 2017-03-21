版本:
BRIEF-Magellan Health says CEO Barry Smith's total 2016 compensation was $7.5 mln vs $6.2 mln in 2015 - SEC filing

March 21 Magellan Health Inc

* Magellan Health Inc says CEO Barry Smith's total 2016 compensation was $7.5 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mRXiNp) Further company coverage:
