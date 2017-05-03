BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports higher first-quarter financial results

May 3 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp

* Magellan Midstream reports higher first-quarter financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.96 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan Midstream Partners expects to spend $600 million in 2017, $350 million in 2018 to complete current slate of construction projects

* Magellan reaffirms its annual dcf guidance of $1.0 billion for 2017

* Magellan expects to begin generating revenue from condensate splitter during second half of 2017

* Magellan qtrly total revenue $519.8 million versus $642.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $554.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan midstream partners lp - net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.75 for 2017, with second-quarter guidance of 85 cents

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: