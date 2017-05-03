BRIEF-Magellan Midstream reports higher first-quarter financial results

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp
* Magellan Midstream reports higher first-quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.96 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magellan Midstream Partners expects to spend $600 million in 2017, $350 million in 2018 to complete current slate of construction projects
* Magellan reaffirms its annual dcf guidance of $1.0 billion for 2017
* Magellan expects to begin generating revenue from condensate splitter during second half of 2017
* Magellan qtrly total revenue $519.8 million versus $642.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $554.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magellan midstream partners lp - net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.75 for 2017, with second-quarter guidance of 85 cents
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.