BRIEF-Magic Software reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.13/shr

May 16 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

* Magic delivers record-breaking revenues of $61 million for the first quarter with 36% year over year growth

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $60.8 million

* Magic Software Enterprises Ltd says reiterating its fiscal year 2017 guidance issued in february Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
