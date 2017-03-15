BRIEF-Magicjack appoints Don Carlos Bell III as CEO

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd
* Magicjack announces new senior management team and strategic alternatives process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- appointment of don carlos bell iii as chief executive officer of magicjack
* Magicjack announces new senior management team and strategic alternatives process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- we've commenced a strategic alternatives process"
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- board has formed a special committee of independent directors to work daily with bell to drive process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- is to working with BofA Merrill lynch as its financial advisor, and has retained bryan cave as its legal counsel for this process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - also eliminating partnership with telefonica and hotelijack
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - consolidating operations and "have shut down redundant atlanta smb operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.