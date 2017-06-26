版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-MagicJack appoints kerrin parker as Broadsmart CEO

June 26 MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd:

* MagicJack appoints industry veteran Kerrin Parker to Broadsmart CEO

* MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd - Kerrin Parker has been promoted to CEO of Broadsmart, a division of MagicJack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐