BRIEF-Magicjack files definitive proxy statement

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd
* Magicjack files definitive proxy statement and sends letter to shareholders
* Says board also sent a letter to shareholders urging them to vote "for" company's slate of director nominees
* Says "we are conducting an active strategic alternatives process with multiple bidders"
* Says board has formed a special committee of independent directors to run comprehensive strategic alternatives process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.