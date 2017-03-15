版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Magicjack files definitive proxy statement

March 16 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd

* Magicjack files definitive proxy statement and sends letter to shareholders

* Says board also sent a letter to shareholders urging them to vote "for" company's slate of director nominees

* Says "we are conducting an active strategic alternatives process with multiple bidders"

* Says board has formed a special committee of independent directors to run comprehensive strategic alternatives process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
