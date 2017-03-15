BRIEF-Magicjack Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 16 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd
* Magicjack reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $23.8 million
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08
* During quarter ended december 31, 2016, magicjack's average monthly churn was 2.4%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.