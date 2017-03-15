版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Magicjack Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

March 16 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd

* Magicjack reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $23.8 million

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.08

* During quarter ended december 31, 2016, magicjack's average monthly churn was 2.4%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
