2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Magna International enters into JV with Chinese seating supplier

April 28 Magna International Inc

* Says magna enters joint venture with chinese seating supplier

* Says entered into a joint venture cooperation agreement with china's hubei aviation precision machinery co., ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
