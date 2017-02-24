版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 18:04 BJT

BRIEF-Magna qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.24

Feb 24 Magna International Inc

* Magna announces fourth quarter and 2016 results

* Q4 sales $9.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.21 billion

* Sees fy total sales $36.0 billion - $37.7 billion

* Sees fy capital spending approximately $2.0 billion

* Expect 2017 to be a strong year for magna

* Sees 2017 total production sales of $30.4 billion- $31.7 billion

* Sees fy north america light vehicle production 17.7 million

* Sees fy europe light vehicle production 21.7 million units

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐